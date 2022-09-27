FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — A man is in critical condition after being shot in Fairfield Monday night, the Fairfield Police Department said.

Police said the victim was walking in the parking lot of his apartment complex on East Tabor Avenue when he “exchanged words” with two other men who walked by.

According to police, one of the men then shot the victim.

The victim was taken to the hospital where police said he is still in critical condition.

The Fairfield Police Department said it is investigating the incident.