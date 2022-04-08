ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — One person died and another was seriously injured early Friday morning in a crash in Roseville.

City officials said a motorcycle crashed in the area of Sunrise Avenue and Francis Drive, which is located along Interstate 80.

One person died at the scene, officials said.

Another person involved in the crash was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

It’s unknown how the motorcycle crashed. The identities of those involved have not been reported.

Officials reported the roadway would be closed for several hours following the deadly crash.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.