CERES, Calif. (KTXL) — One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting late Sunday in an unincorporated area of Ceres, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies responded to the shooting shortly before 10 p.m. along Spruce Avenue off Industrial Way.

Three people were taken to the hospital, where one later died, investigators said.

Officials said early Monday that search warrants were being served at five different locations.

This is a developing story.