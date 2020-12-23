1 killed, 2 wounded in north Stockton shooting

Photo of the scene where medics found three shooting victims.

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A victim died and two others were wounded Tuesday after they were shot in north Stockton and drove to a nearby parking lot.

Around 4:10 p.m., Stockton officers were called to the area of Waudman and Don avenues for reports of a shooting, according to police.

Around the same time, police say they found out three of the victims from the shooting had driven less than a mile away to a parking lot at Don Avenue and Hammer Lane. Photographs sent to FOX40 by a viewer show the car parked near a drive-thru.

Medics went to the parking lot where police say they pronounced one of the victims dead. His identity has not been reported.

The two other victims were hospitalized but their medical conditions have not been reported.

Homicide detectives are still investigating the shooting and could not provide any details about the shooter or a motive.

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting should call the Stockton Police Department’s non-emergency number at 209-937-8377 or the Investigations Division at 209-937-8323. Anonymous tips can be sent to Stockton Crime Stoppers.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.