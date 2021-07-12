1 killed, at least 4 injured in Highway 20 crash near Williams

COLUSA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — One person was killed and at least four others were injured Sunday night in a crash in Colusa County.

The California Highway Patrol said four helicopters responded to the crash scene on Highway 20 at Highway 16, southwest of Williams.

One person died at the scene of the crash, the CHP said.

The CHP said helicopters flew four injured people to medical centers in Sacramento and Vacaville. Some of the injured were children.

CHP officials did not provide any additional information about the crash or those involved.

The investigation into the deadly crash is still ongoing.