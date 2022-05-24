CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL) — One person was killed in a shooting around the 6000 block of Birdcage Street in Citrus Heights on Monday night, according to the Citrus Heights Police Department.

According to CHPD, when they arrived on the scene they found a 20-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the walkway of an apartment complex. The subject was brought to a local hospital in critical condition.

Officers also located another 20-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds inside a nearby apartment who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The CHPD is actively investigating the homicide. At this time, investigators believe that this was not a random act and the parties knew each other.