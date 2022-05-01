TURLOCK, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was killed in South Turlock early Sunday morning according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s office.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the report of a person being shot in Turlock. When deputies arrived on the scene, a man was found inside the residence suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Deputies also found a juvenile at the home suffering from non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital for medical aid.

The Stanislaus Sheriff’s office said that the Crimes Against Persons Unit and Identification Unit took over the investigation and began to process the property for evidence.

There is no further information available at this time.

If you have any information regarding this investigation, contact Detective M. Silva at (209) 525-7091. You can also make an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636 or go to www.stancrimetips.org