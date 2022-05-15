STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton Police Department responded to a report of man being shot at the intersection of Knickerbocker Drive and West Lane at 4:55 p.m. Sunday.

When police arrived at the scene they found a 20-year-old man who has been shot and needed medical attention.

Medics arrived and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives have since been called in to investigate the incident.

There is no further information at this time.

The Stockton Police Department is encouraging anyone with information to call our non-emergency number at (209) 937-8377 or the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323.