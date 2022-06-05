STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — On Saturday, a man was shot and killed in Stockton, according to the Stockton Police Department.

According to police, they responded to a report of a shooting in a backyard in the 3200 block of Allston Way. When they arrived on the scene, they found a 38-year-old man who had been shot. Medics transported the man to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

According to the Stockton Police Department, detectives were then called in for the investigation. Preliminary information that the detectives learned was that the 38-year-old man tried to physically attack a caretaker in the backyard. The caretaker, a 43-year-old man, who was fearing for his life shot the attacker and then called 911 for help.

According to the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office, the shooting appears to be justified, however, this it is still an active investigation.