1 person dead, 3 others and child injured in 5 separate Independence Day shootings in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Five different shootings in Stockton left one person dead and four others injured, including an 8-year-old boy, during the Fourth of July holiday, according to the Stockton Police Department.

Officials said the first shooting happened around 8:40 p.m. near Albany Drive and Astor Drive when authorities responded to reports of a 38-year-old man being shot. The victim was found unresponsive and declared dead at the scene.

The next shooting happened around 9:10 p.m. on Sanddollar Circle near Bess Place. Officials said a 26-year-old woman was standing outside when a bullet struck her leg. The victim’s wound was not life-threatening and she refused medical treatment, according to police.

The third shooting took place at 9:24 p.m. on Gotham Drive near Goshen Drive. Police said the victim was an 8-year-old boy who was sitting on the roof of a home when a suspect with long hair and dark clothing fired gunshots from the backyard. The bullet hit near the boy’s left eye and he was taken to the hospital in stable condition, according to police.

The fourth shooting occurred at 10:14 p.m. on West 6th Street near South Lincoln Street. A 48-year-old man was outside when a bullet struck him in the hand, according to police. Investigators said the victim’s injury was non-life threatening and the victim went to a local hospital for treatment.

The final shooting happened at 2:00 a.m. on Victory Lane near Haney Lane. Police said the 23-year-old male victim confronted a male suspect who was driving fast in the area. The driver shot the victim in response, according to officials. Police said the victim was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.