1 person died, another injured after crash on Hwy 160 in Isleton

ISLETON, Calif. (KTXL) — One person died Saturday evening after two vehicles crashed into each other on Highway 160 in Isleton.

River Delta Fire District officials posted on social media that fire crews responded to the crash at 6:14 p.m. near Ida Island.

Fire officials said the crash caused major damage to the two vehicles involved.

Crews had to remove one person from one of the crushed vehicles and another person was treated for minor injuries.

One person in the crash died from their injuries.

No additional information about the crash was released.