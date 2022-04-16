MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One person died in a Modesto house fire early Saturday morning.

The Modesto Fire Department said crews responded to a home on Diablo Avenue near Brett Lane at 4:40 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found flames burning the second floor of the house.

Fire crews found one person inside and tried to give life-saving aid, but the person died.

One dog was rescued from the flames, according to fire officials.

Fire crews quickly controlled the blaze and remained at the home to make sure the fire was contained.

Modesto fire personnel are investigating the cause of the fire.

This story is developing.