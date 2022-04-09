ANTELOPE, Calif. (KTXL) — A two-car crash in Antelope left one person hospitalized Saturday afternoon.

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said the crash happened in the area of Antelope Road and Antelope Hills Drive.

One person involved in the crash needed to be removed from one of the vehicles by Metro Fire crews before being taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The crash shut down eastbound lanes of Antelope Road before they were reopened just before 2 p.m.

No information was released on what caused the crash.