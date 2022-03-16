RIO LINDA, Calif. (KTXL) — One person was hospitalized Wednesday after a crash in Rio Linda involving multiple horses.

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said around 5:10 a.m., fire personnel were called to Dry Creek Road and Elkhorn Boulevard.

Metro Fire officials said that’s where crews found the scene of a crash involving two vehicles and a number of horses that had gotten loose from a property.

Two of the horses were already dead when first responders got to the area, Metro Fire said.

At least one person was injured, but Metro Fire did not say what that person’s condition was when they were taken to the hospital.

Metro Fire said two other horses are now missing and animal control is working to find their owner.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.