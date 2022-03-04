ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Authorities said 10 people used sledgehammers to steal from a jewelry store Friday at the Westfield Galleria at Roseville shopping mall.

Roseville police said the incident happened just before 12:30 p.m. The group of robbers reportedly brandished a gun and then used sledgehammers to smash jewelry cases.

Police said the robbers were wearing hoodies and described them as being between 16 and 22 years old.

They were able to leave before officers got there. According to Roseville police, they drove away in two cars: a silver four-door Chevrolet and a bright orange Dodge Charger.

Anyone with information is asked to call Roseville police at 916-774-5000.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.