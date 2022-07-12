SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — There are 10 possible cases of monkeypox in Sacramento County, according to the Department of Health Services.

Including the ones from Sacramento, there have been 100 overall cases reported in the state of California.

The first reported case of monkeypox in Sacramento County was reported in late May. It was found in a person that traveled back to the United States from Europe.

A second possible case was announced days later by the Sacramento County Department of Public Health. Officials said the second case was connected to the first and was identified through contact tracing.

By June 21, health officials reported there were eight possible cases. The first five cases in Sacramento County were confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the other three presumptive cases were being tested at the time.

Monkeypox transmission can occur when a person comes in contact with an animal, person or material contaminated with the virus.

According to SCPH, symptoms of monkeypox include fever, headache, muscle aches, backaches, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion.

Within one to three days, and sometimes a few more days after a fever appears, a rash is developed, often beginning on the face, then spreading to other parts of the body, health officials said.

The time from infection to symptoms for monkeypox is usually seven to 14 days but can range from five to 21 days and the illness typically lasts two to four weeks, according to health officials.

According to the Department of Health Services, the 10 cases in Sacramento County include both confirmed and probable cases.