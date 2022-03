STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A Stockton woman is asking for help after someone broke into her garage and stole four dogs.

Emma Guyton said she is now offering a $10,000 reward for anyone who knows where the dogs are located.

Three of the dogs are French bulldogs and one of them is an English bulldog. According to Guyton, they are fed special diets and could become sick if not properly cared for by someone.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.