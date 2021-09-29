$10K in firefighting equipment stolen in Auburn

Examples of the stolen equipment in photos provided by the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — While firefighters battled the nearby Caldor Fire earlier this month, a thief stole thousands of dollars worth of equipment from first responders in Auburn.

According to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, overnight on Sept. 9, between 7:30 p.m. and 3:45 a.m., someone smashed the windows of Cal Fire and Pacific Gas & Electric trucks parked at the Springhill Suites.

The thief ran off with roughly $10,000 in equipment that was meant to be used for the firefight, the sheriff’s office said. That included two Mystery Ranch Hot Speed Cal Fire spec web gear line packs, a Protech ballistic vest and a helmet.

Just over the weekend, the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office reported someone broke into a Cal Fire vehicle in Redding and stole a uniform. It was believed the same person wore the uniform to take firearms and jewelry from a vehicle days later.

Anyone who has information about the equipment stolen in Auburn has been asked to contact Detective Carlton at 530-889-7893 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers.

