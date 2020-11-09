11-year-old girl dead after fatal hit-and-run in Turlock

TURLOCK, Calif. (KTXL) – An 11-year-old girl is is dead and one man is in custody after a fatal hit-and-run in Turlock.

Officers responded to a call Sunday evening about a collision at Lander Ave. and Linwood Ave. in Turlock between a silver Ford SUV and a red Honda Civic.

They discovered an 11-year old girl from the Honda Civic had suffered major injuries. She was immediately transported to a local area hospital, where she later died. The four other occupants of the red Honda Civic all suffered minor injuries and were also transported to a hospital.

Police said the driver of a 2018 gray-colored Ford SUV, later identified as 25-year-old Josue Leyva of Turlock, had been involved in another collision just moments before, with a man on a Harley Davidson motorcycle in the 1600 block of Lander Ave. The man riding the motorcycle had moderate injuries and was transported to a hospital.

Police said that shortly after both collisions, Leyva fled the scene on foot. They do not know if alcohol or drugs were a factor, but that high speeds were in both collisions.

According to police, Leyva voluntarily went into the Turlock Police Department Monday morning for an interview, then was arrested. Levya was charged with vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence and of hit-and-run-causing injury.

This investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call the Turlock Police Department.