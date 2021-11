MARYSVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A 13-year-old boy died Saturday after crashing into a tree while riding a dirt bike in Linda, the California Highway Patrol said.

The CHP responded to the crash scene at Edgewater Circle, near Baywood Way, just before 4 p.m.

The teen was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries, officials said.

The CHP told FOX40 he was not wearing a helmet when he crashed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.