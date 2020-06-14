13-year-old boy dies after getting separated from family along Tuolumne River

WATERFORD, Calif. (KTXL) — After getting separated from his family, a 13-year-old Hayward boy died while swimming in the Tuolumne River Sunday, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the family was swimming near a bridge along the river, just outside of Waterford when the boy got separated.

Officials say rescue efforts were complicated by the low water level, impeding boats from searching the immediate area.

The boy was later found but died before an emergency helicopter arrived, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials say low water levels can be deceiving with the under-toe being able to quickly move swimmers.