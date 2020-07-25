13-year-old girl rescued from Putah Creek in critical condition

(KTXL) — A girl was rescued from Putah Creek Friday afternoon and hospitalized in Vacaville.

A California Highway Patrol helicopter and Winters fire personnel responded to Putah Creek for a near-drowning incident, according to the CHP.

CHP officials say the 13-year-old girl was found in critical condition and flown to Kaiser Permanente Vacaville Medical Center.

The Yolo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident, according to the CHP.

“Please be careful everyone we have had a dramatic rise in rescue calls since the beginning of this shelter in place last March,” the CHP wrote in Friday’s post.

The CHP did not provide any additional details about the incident or the rescue.