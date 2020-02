STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton police said they arrested a 14-year-old girl for attempted homicide on Saturday.

The girl stabbed a 21-year-old woman following an argument between the two around 4:30 p.m., according to officials. While being arrested, police said the teen also struck one of the officers.

According to police, the altercation happened on West Willow Street near San Juan Avenue.