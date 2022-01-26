14-year-old girl wounded after drive-by shooter fires into SUV

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A 14-year-old girl has been hospitalized with serious injuries after an early morning shooting in Antelope.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office confirms the shooting happened near Watt Avenue and Blackfoot Way around 4:35 a.m.

The sheriff’s office told FOX40 a woman was driving with two teenagers in the backseat when a shooter pulled up beside them and fired.

The teenage girl was shot in the upper body, officials said. A male teen was “shot at but not hit.”

The relationship between the teens and the woman has not been released.

Eastbound Watt Avenue is closed between Blackfoot Way and Antelope Road.

Sheriff’s office officials initially reported the shooting victim was the boy at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.