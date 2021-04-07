14-year-old shot at while driving in Stockton neighborhood, crashes into house

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton police say a 14-year-old was behind the wheel of a vehicle Wednesday when he was shot at, causing him to crash into a house.

Police say around 1:30 p.m., the two juvenile shooters fired at the young teenager as he was driving down Acapulco Way, near Santa Paula Way.

The victim sped away before the vehicle struck a nearby house, according to police.

He was taken to a local hospital with wounds that were not life-threatening.

Police say they are still searching for the suspects.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.