$1,400 checks to hit bank accounts of some Central Valley veterans Wednesday

WASHINGTON (KTXL) — Representative Josh Harder, D-Modesto, announced Tuesday that Central Valley veterans who receive benefits will have up to $1,400 deposited in their bank accounts beginning Wednesday.

The payments will specifically go to veterans who normally don’t file a tax return and have not yet received a third stimulus check.

“We owe the men and women who served our nation everything, and the least we can do is make sure their direct checks show up on time,” said Harder in the release.

Most payments will be automatically deposited into the bank accounts of veterans who receive compensation and pension benefits or loaded onto the Direct Express cards where veterans receive their benefits, according to Harder.

Those waiting on paper checks or debit cards through the mail should expect to receive their payments over the next several days, according to Harder.

“I’m glad to see our veterans will be getting their checks starting tomorrow. We’ll keep working to make sure they get every benefit they deserve,” Harder said.

Harder advised all Central Valley veterans to use the “Get My Payment” tool from IRS.gov to check the status of their payments and make sure they receive the money they are owed.