15-year-old boy detained after teen shot in Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) – The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Modesto that left one teen with life-threatening injuries, officials said.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a report of a person who had been shot on Adkinson Way, near Rouse Avenue, around 8:45 Monday morning.

After arriving, deputies found a 17-year-old male suffering a life-threatening gunshot wound who was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Deputies said they have detained a 15-year-old boy they claim is the shooter.

The investigation is ongoing, anyone with information is asked to call 209-652-0518.