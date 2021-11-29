15-year-old girl arrested in Idaho in connection to July shooting that killed Antelope teen

ANTELOPE, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento County officials said a 15-year-old girl was arrested last week in Idaho in connection to a shooting that left a teenage boy dead.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said on July 19, 15-year-old Omari Lowery was shot in the upper body on Onawa Court near Brown Otter Drive.

First responders pronounced him dead at the scene.

According to Lowery’s uncle, Leon Sheppard, the teenager lived with his mother just down the street from where the shooting took place.

“He’s only 15 years old and he don’t deserve to get gunned down and left in the street like a dog,” Sheppard told FOX40.

At the time, Sacramento County investigators said they had very limited information about the shooting.

Wednesday, deputies searching for 15-year-old Mercedez Perez served an arrest warrant at a home in Idaho. The sheriff’s office said Perez ran from law enforcement before she was detained.

The teenage suspect now faces three felony counts, including murder and robbery. She is being held without bail.

Sacramento County officials did not say what events led up to the shooting.