SLOUGHHOUSE, Calif. (KTXL) — A 15-year-old girl was extricated from a car crash Sunday night on Latrobe Rd.

According to California Highway Patrol officer Rebecca Asp, the incident was a one-vehicle crash.

The cause of the crash is still unknown but the girl was taken to Kaiser South Sacramento; her injuries are also unknown however she was conscious on her way to the hospital.

This is a developing story.