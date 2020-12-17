15-year-old dies after shooting in north Stockton, police looking for shooter

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton police say a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed Thursday and the person responsible is still at-large.

Around 1 p.m., the teenager was shot on Kelley Drive near Stanfield Drive, according to Joe Silva with the Stockton Police Department.

The boy was taken to a local hospital and later died.

Now, police say they are looking for a late ’90s, burgundy sedan tied to the shooting.

Silva could not provide any additional information about the shooter.

Anyone with information about the shooting has been asked to call the Stockton Police Department’s non-emergency number at 209-937-8377 or the Investigations Division at 209-937-8323.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.