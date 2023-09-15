(FOX40.COM) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a teenager who escaped custody Friday morning following a Thursday night pursuit.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies apprehended a 15-year-old near Fruitridge Road and 24th Street following a pursuit that began around 9:45 p.m.

The sheriff’s office said the teen was bitten by a police dog and taken to the hospital with minor injuries for medical clearance.

According to the sheriff’s office, the teen was medically cleared but then ran away around 4 a.m. while being taken from inside the hospital to the police car.

The sheriff’s office said the teen may still have handcuffs on.