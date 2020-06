SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Fire crews are investigating an apartment fire that left 16 units damaged or destroyed.

Crews responded to the 3-alarm fire on Exposition Boulevard and Response Road around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

The cause of the fire is unknown and no injuries were reported, according to Sacramento Fire officials.

At this time, it is unknown how many people were displaced but Red Cross is assisting those impacted by the fire.

This is a developing story.

The fire has been contained to two buildings and a total of 8 units damaged by fire. No reported injuries or victims. Red Cross is assisting displaced residents. — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) June 9, 2020