16-year-old girl wounded as drive-by shooter fires into SUV

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A 16-year-old girl has been hospitalized with serious injuries after an early morning shooting in Antelope.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office confirms the shooting happened near Watt Avenue and Blackfoot Way around 4:35 a.m.

The sheriff’s office told FOX40 a woman was behind the wheel of an SUV with two teenagers in the backseat when a shooter pulled up beside them and fired.

The teenage girl was shot in the upper body, officials said.

A 14-year-old boy in the SUV was not hit by the gunfire but did sustain some injuries from broken glass.

The sheriff’s office originally said the girl who was shot was 14 years old but later corrected her age. It also initially reported the shooting victim was the boy at the scene.

The relationship between the teens and the woman has not been released.

Eastbound Watt Avenue is closed between Blackfoot Way and Antelope Road.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.