17 Manteca city employees, including Councilmember Singh, quarantine after exposure to COVID-19

MANTECA, Calif. (KTXL) — A total of 17 Manteca city employees are under quarantine after their exposure to COVID-19.

The city of Manteca council chambers had been converted to its Emergency Operations Center in March, with most City Hall employees continuing to work remotely during the pandemic.

“City Hall, for the most part, is a ghost town right now. A lot of people have gone home, not open to the public right now,” David Marques, the city’s emergency operations operator, told FOX40.

Marques, who is a battalion chief in the city’s fire department, said seven City Hall employees and four firefighters tested positive for COVID-19, along with one new case reported Thursday — bringing the total to five fire personnel.

“We’re doing the best that we can. We’ve been working hard to make sure all of our firefighters take every precaution possible,” Marques told FOX40.

An additional five fire department employees are also under quarantine for coming into contact with an infected person.

But staffing levels remain the same, and city services should remain the same.

“Which still allows us to still effectively serve the community without staffing being affected in any way,” Marquez said. “City Hall, a lot of the people that are out have the ability to work from home.”

One of those infected is city councilman Gary Singh, who posted on his Facebook page that he is also fighting the flu.

Marques said with that one new case of COVID-19, he is now conducting contact tracing, which may mean even more personnel under quarantine.

He added that they are taking every precaution possible and if the situation warrants, they will brown out fire stations to decontaminate.