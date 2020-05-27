17 people rescued from Stanislaus River over Memorial Day weekend

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Firefighters in Stanislaus County were busy this Memorial Day weekend as they rescued more than a dozen people, including a child, from the swift-moving Stanislaus River.

In pictures shared with FOX40, a group is seen walking to safety after Modesto Fire Department Battalion Chief Darin Jesberg said they had lost their inner tubes in the river Sunday afternoon.

“Very fast water in some cases,” Jesberg told FOX40. “It’s always very cold and it’s usually unpredictable.”

Jesberg said firefighters had to use multiple boats to rescue six adults and one child Sunday from Goodwin Canyon. Another 10 adults were rescued Saturday near the Rushing Rapids.

All were uninjured.

They are scenarios Jesberg said crews constantly prepare for.

“Making sure personnel are trained. There’s different levels of training they’re provided,” he explained.

Jesberg also said families can do their part before they head out to the waterways.

“Being prepared is the first thing to think about,” the battalion chief said. “Where you’re going, what the flows are going to be for the day, water temperatures, access points.”

He also added people should keep pool floats out of the river.

“The material’s real thin,” Jesberg said. “They puncture very easily. They’re not rated as floatation devices.”

People also need to make sure their life vests and watercraft are Coast Guard approved. Jesberg recommended checking with the local fire department because people may be able to borrow life vests from fire stations near rivers and waterways.

It’s always best to plan ahead to safely enjoy the day with family, Jesberg said.

“Know where you’re going, know what the conditions might be. Educate yourself on what the waterway is doing that day,” he told FOX40.