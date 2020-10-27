17 Sacramento Public Library locations reopening starting Nov. 5

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Public Library will reopen 17 locations to the public starting Nov. 5.

“We are working to reopen as many libraries as soon as possible in a safe, coordinated and phased effort. We hope to announce additional locations soon,” said library director and CEO Rivkah Sass in a press release.

Locations include Belle Cooledge, Colonial Heights, Elk Grove, Isleton, Martin Luther King Jr., Nonie Wetzel Courtland, North Highlands-Antelope, Rancho Cordova, Rio Linda, Robbie Waters Pocket-Greenhaven, Southgate, South Natomas, Sylvan Oaks, and Walnut Grove.

The Arcade, Arden-Dimick and Carmichael locations will open on Nov. 12.

All locations will have limited occupancy, and library patrons may browse and use computers for up to one hour, according to a press release.

Library hours will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. Isleton, Nonie Wetzel Courtland and Walnut Grove will be open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.

Hand sanitizer will be provided upon entry, and everyone 2 years old and up must wear masks and follow social distancing protocols, according to Sacramento Public Library.

Sass added that voters can drop off their mail-in ballots starting Oct. 31, and in-person voting will be available at select locations.

For more information, visit www.saclibrary.org/reopening.