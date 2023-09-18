(FOX40.COM) — A 17-year-old was fatally shot at a home in Rio Linda overnight, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the sheriff’s department, deputies responded to a residence on 22nd Street around 2 a.m. Monday morning.

The sheriff’s office said the teen was found behind the home’s fence line and that they believe he lived at the home.

According to the sheriff’s office, other residents inside the home did not see or hear the shooting.

There is no information about the suspect.