(FOX40.COM) — A teenager died after officers found him inside a vehicle that was shot at “several times,” according to the Tracy Police Department.

At around 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 12, police said officers responded to a report of a vehicle collision on Sugar Road between Tracy Boulevard and Holly Drive.

When officers arrived, they located a male inside a vehicle that was hit with multiple gunshots.

The victim was transported to a hospital where he later died from his wounds, police said.

Police identified the victim as 17-year-old David Cantero Valdez of Tracy.

Police said the investigation of the shooting is ongoing and anymore with any information is encouraged to contact Corporal Ken Steele at Kenneth. Steele@TracyPD.com or 209-831-6660.