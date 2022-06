SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol said an 18-year-old was arrested around 5 a.m. on Friday after failing a sobriety test following a collision with a tanker truck near Interstate 5 and Florin Road.

The crash caused the tanker to leak engine oil and spill the grains it was transporting, according to CHP.

CHP said the clean up was expected to take 2 hours.