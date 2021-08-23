18-year-old dies in fiery crash on Highway 50 near Howe Avenue

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — An 18-year-old died over the weekend in a fiery crash on westbound Highway 50 after two people tried to rescue him from the flames.

Around 7:45 a.m. Saturday, a black Jeep Grand Cherokee was stopped on the highway east of Howe Avenue with the 18-year-old driver still inside, the California Highway Patrol said.

As officers drove to the area, the CHP said a 35-year-old man behind the wheel of a Ford F-150 changed lanes only to see the Jeep ahead of him. He tried to stop the truck but slammed into the back of the Jeep, which spun around and caught fire.

According to CHP officials, the driver of the Ford ran over to the Jeep to try to open the driver’s side door. When it wouldn’t open, a good Samaritan tried to help the Ford driver pull the teenager through the window but they couldn’t get him out.

The CHP said the 18-year-old Sacramento man died as flames took over the Jeep.

The Ford was also engulfed in flames.

Investigators said they do not believe alcohol or drugs were involved in the crash, and the driver of the Ford cooperated with them.

The identity of the 18-year-old has not been released.