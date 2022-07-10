NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — An 18-year-old drowned Sunday at Lake Berryessa, authorities confirmed.

According to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office, Zaire Watu Fairley of Vallejo, was at Lake Berryessa’s Smittle Creek Day Use Area when he slipped off a log and fell into the water.

Witnesses told officials it happened around 1:35 p.m.

An off-duty officer dove in to save Fairley and off-duty nurses provided CPR once he was taken out of the water.

CHP airlifted Fairley to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 3:19 p.m.

The sheriff’s office said that this was the third drowning at Lake Berryessa in the past two weeks.