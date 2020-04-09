18-year-old suspect arrested in Stockton teen’s shooting death

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A suspect in the shooting death of a Stockton teenager was arrested Tuesday in Hayward.

Stockton police say 18-year-old Keioni Carter was arrested by task force officials with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation and the U.S. Marshals Service. He has since been booked into the San Joaquin County Jail.

On Dec. 20 of last year, police say a 17-year-old was shot on Coral Lane. He later died at an area hospital.

The teenager was near New Day Community Church when he was shot. A pastor identified him as Edward Rosas, a volunteer at the church.