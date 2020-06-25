19-year-old from Antioch drowns in Tuolumne County’s Rainbow Pools

GROVELAND, Calif. (KTXL) – The Rainbow Pools in Tuolumne County are a refreshing spot to cool off on a hot June day or to get the blood flowing with a dive off a rock.

Natalie Handy-Klucz, who is from Southern California, was already in the area when she was tipped off about the watering hole by what others were wearing.

“Bunch of cars kept pulling up and everyone was in bathing suits. We’re like, ‘Where did you guys come from?’” Handy-Klucz told FOX40.

The scenic view turned tragic Tuesday night when the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office said search and rescue crews responded to a call of a person who went in the water but did not resurface.

A body was eventually found. The person who died was a 19-year-old from Antioch.

“I hear that somebody died right there. That’s kind of like I don’t want to jump off that no more,” said Juan Hernandez, who is also from Antioch.

The concern for some is that with the hot weather and the area gaining popularity, many people may be coming to Rainbow Pools from outside the area for the first time. Those new visitors potentially might not understand the dangers that are in and around the waters.

More than 100 comments were left on the sheriff’s Facebook page about Tuesday’s tragedy.

One comment read, “This used to just be a spot for locals but now it has been put on maps and tourist sites which has increased The trash and tragedies.”

Hernandez said he wants to warn people venturing to the pools for the first time, especially about the rocks people step on.

“When it’s wet, it’s slippery, so you got to be careful,” said Hernandez.