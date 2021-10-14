19-year-old from Texas threatened with knife for ride to Walmart by man in Ceres

CERES, Calif. (KTXL) — A 19-year-old woman from Texas who was pumping gas in Ceres was forced to drive to Walmart by a homeless man, police said.

Ceres police said the 19-year-old was at a gas station on Hatch Road and Richland Avenue when she was approached by a man. The man asked her for a ride, but she declined and went inside the gas station to pay.

Police said the man again approached her when she returned but this time had a knife. According to police, he then told her to drive him to Walmart, which she did.

Once they arrived, he got out of the car and the 19-year-old left. Police said the victim’s husband called them and told them the suspect was near Hatch Road and Angie Avenue.

Officers were able to find the suspect, who they identified as Jason Reeves, and arrested him on suspicion of kidnapping.