19-year-old identified as suspect in Sacramento police shooting, hourslong search

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man accused of pointing a gun at multiple people and shooting at Sacramento police Sunday has been identified.

Police said 19-year-old Jacob Armada was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail and faces multiple charges, including attempted murder and assault.

Sunday morning, police said they responded to reports of an armed man pointing a firearm at several people on Lemon Hill Avenue in South Sacramento, near Will C. Wood Middle School.

“There were several callers that reported there was a man armed outside and that he was in possession of a firearm,” explained Sacramento Police Officer Karl Chan.

Officers allegedly found Armada on a second-story apartment walkway and when an officer made contact, police said he shot at them.

An officer returned fire and later discovered a bullet had pierced a pantleg of their pants, nearly missing their leg.

No one was injured in the exchange.

For roughly eight hours, a SWAT team, crisis negotiators, helicopters and drones all searched for the shooter.

Eventually, police discovered Armada hiding in a trash can. When he refused to surrender, a K-9 was used to stop him.

Police said Armada was taken to a local hospital for treatment of the injuries he received from the K-9.

“We know that this incident had significant impacts to the community, the affected neighborhood, and traffic in the area. We want to thank the public for their assistance and cooperation while this incident unfolded,” said Sacramento Police Department Sgt. Sabrina Briggs

Video and audio related to the incident will be released to the public within 30 days, police said.

This incident is still being investigated. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sacramento Police Department at 916-264-5471.