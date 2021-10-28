19-year-old Sacramento man accused of selling firearms, drugs on Snapchat

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – A Sacramento man was among two people who were indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of manufacturing and dealing firearms.

According to court documents, 19-year-old Andrew Tuma of Sacramento is accused of advertising guns and drugs for sale on Snapchat, as well as selling guns to undercover officers and an informant.

Tuma allegedly purchased kits from the internet, and would then assemble and sell the guns himself.

During the investigation, law enforcement also allegedly purchased guns from 20-year-old Juan Manriquez of Antioch.

Investigators claim Manriquez sold commercially available guns that had been converted to “machine guns,” along with guns made without serial numbers, known as ghost guns.

Tuma and Manriquez both face up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.