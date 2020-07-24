19-year-old suspected drunken driver slams into row of parked cars in West Sacramento neighborhood

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman said she witnessed a suspected drunken driver slam into her family’s vehicles parked right outside of her West Sacramento home.

“I’m still trying to process it all,” said Adeline Johnson. “My car is still sitting right in front of my house.”

Around 9 p.m. Wednesday, Johnson was enjoying an evening on her West Sacramento porch when she saw something she won’t soon forget.

“I watched this car swerve down the road, do a 360, hit my car, my son-in-law’s, my daughter’s, and my other car,” she told FOX40.

The crash involved six cars and five of them belonged to Johnson and her family members.

The sixth, police say, was the one that caused the crash. It was driven by a 19-year-old Sacramento woman.

Johnson said after the crash, the woman and her male passenger made it clear that they were not happy with one another.

“They started a fight out in front of my house. They must’ve been drinking. She’s underage,” Johnson explained. “They took her by ambulance, he left with his parents and I’m still doing the cleanup and the aftermath. I pulled my car off the other one today.”

Police told FOX40 that it was on-scene officers who determined the driver had been drinking. They were then able to obtain a warrant to get a blood sample after the woman had been taken to the hospital for her injuries.

Aside from minor injuries to the accused drunken driver, no one else was hurt.

However, in a statement sent to FOX40, a woman in the area at the time said that almost was not the case.

I was walking on the sidewalk and all of a suddenly the car sped up in my direction and drove up onto the sidewalk. I froze in the headlights and they were coming up fast. I blinked and I was out of the way in someone’s yard and I watched as they ran over the area of the sidewalk where I was just standing and then veered left crashing into a parked car pushing it backward on top of the car behind it. … God was definitely looking out for me.

Johnson said she had to call out of work Thursday because her family didn’t have any transportation left to get her there.

She also had a message for anyone considering drinking and driving. “Drunk driving doesn’t help.”

Police say the driver will face charges for DUI and additional charges will be announced at a later date.