SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Children’s Receiving Home of Sacramento got a big donation Monday in the form of 192 pairs of shoes.

The local organization houses children, youth and families affected by abuse, neglect and trauma.

Jason Salinas stayed at the home when he was a kid. When he was there, he was given a new pair of shoes that he said gave him his own identity.

Now, every year he gives back with new shoes.