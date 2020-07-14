1st Lt. from Folsom dies in non-combat incident in Afghanistan

(KTXL) — A soldier who grew up in Folsom died serving in Afghanistan in a “non-combat related incident,” according to the California governor’s office.

First Lt. Joseph Trent Allbaugh died Sunday in Kandahar Province.

The Department of Defense reports the incident leading up to his death is still being investigated.

The 24-year-old had been assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 44th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 108th Air Defense Artillery Brigade out of Fort Campbell, Kentucky, according to the Department of Defense. He was supporting Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.

He had been awarded the Afghanistan Campaign Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and the Army Service Ribbon, according to the organization The Honor Group.

A GoFundMe created after Allbaugh’s death says he leaves behind a pregnant wife, who is due to give birth in September.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has ordered that flags at the State Capitol be flown at half-staff to honor Allbaugh.