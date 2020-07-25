2 adults, 2 children from El Dorado County killed in fiery Amador County crash

AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol in Amador County is investigating a fatal, single-vehicle crash that took the lives of two adults and two children.

A burned out hillside was all that remained Friday of Thursday afternoon’s deadly crash.

“I feel bad for them, you know,” said Derek Croy. “When I drive here I’m very careful because I see all these people driving crazy.”

The accident happened across Latrobe Road from where Croy lives.

He said in recent years, traffic on the road has skyrocketed as people travel from El Dorado Hills to Amador County.

“They’re building all these houses and people commute, and it’s really not made for that,” he told FOX40. “This is an old-time road.”

The Amador County Sheriff’s Office says the vehicle caught fire, leaving the four people inside burned beyond recognition.

Their remains were later taken to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office for autopsy and to collect DNA samples.

While the Amador County Sheriff’s Office says all four are residents of El Dorado County, positive identification is not expected until next week.

The CHP says the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Croy said the tragedy should serve as a reminder for all drivers to slow down.

“You know, I drive like 50 or 60 miles an hour on this road, which is very fast for this type of road,” he said. “And there’s people on my tail just trying to hurry up, hurry up, and it’s just like, you know, that’s not safe at all.”